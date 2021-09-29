Students Seek Dismissal Of Professor In Coimbatore For Posting Obscene Pictures

  • Home
Seeking to dismiss a professor of a college here for allegedly sending obscene pictures to a girl, students staged a demonstration on Wednesday, police said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 29, 2021 6:31 pm IST | Source: PTI

Students seek dismissal of professor for posting obscene pictures (Representational Image)
Coimbatore:

Seeking to dismiss a professor of a college here for allegedly sending obscene pictures to a girl, students staged a demonstration on Wednesday, police said. According to them, the professor sent through the social media pictures, including one showing him in only a banian, to the girl student who shared the photos with her friends.

The matter was taken up with the college administration after the girl complained she was mentally disturbed. She sought stringent action against the professor, the police said.

Confirming the incident after an inquiry, the professor was placed under suspension. However, the students, who were joined by alumni, demanded that he be dismissed from service, they said.

On hearing about the demonstration, the college authorities and the police said further action would be taken.

The college formed a committee for a detailed inquiry, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

