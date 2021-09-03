Students Securing 60% Marks In Bengal Board Exams Eligible For Scholarship Scheme: Mamata Banerjee

  • Home
The Chief Minister virtually felicitated at least 1,700 successful candidates of the secondary, higher secondary and Madrasa examinations on Thursday

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 3, 2021 8:09 am IST | Source: PTI

Students scoring 60 per cent marks in West Bengal board exams will be eligible for scholarship
Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said students who have secured 60 per cent marks in state board exams would be eligible for the 'Swami Vivekananda Merit-cum-Means Scholarship Scheme’. She also said the eligibility criteria has been revised from 75 per cent to 60 per cent so that more students can benefit from the initiative.

Chief Minister Banerjee virtually felicitated at least 1,700 successful candidates of the secondary, higher secondary and Madrasa examinations on Thursday. All the students were presented with laptops, besides books written by renowned authors of Bengal.

The scholarship scheme aims at assisting meritorious students belonging to economically backward families in the state. Under the programme, the upper ceiling for family income is fixed at Rs 2,50,000 per annum.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

