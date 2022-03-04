Students Returning From Ukraine To Be Absorbed In Indian Medical Colleges: Chhattisgarh Health Minister

  • Home
Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singh Deo on Friday requested the Union government to allow the students who are returning from war-hit Ukraine to enroll in medical colleges in the country after clearing a test.

Raipur:

Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singh Deo on Friday requested the Union government to allow the students who are returning from war-hit Ukraine to enroll in medical colleges in the country after clearing a test. In a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Singh Deo expressed concern about the future of these students.

“In view of the current situation, it is uncertain when normalcy will return to Ukraine. A large number of students from Chhattisgarh and other states who are pursuing medical courses there have been returning home and are worried over their further studies. Even their parents who have spent hard-earned money on their education are concerned,” Singh Deo said.

“I personally feel that if these students are absorbed in medical colleges in the country through a prescribed procedure, they would happily accept it," the letter said.

The students who complete medical education in foreign countries undergo a test to qualify as doctor in India, and such a procedure should be adopted in the case of those who are returning from Ukraine with their education incomplete, Singh Deo said.

Additional seats can be created in medical colleges to absorb the students who clear such a test, the minister said.

