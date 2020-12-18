Students Request To ‘Scrap 75% Eligibility Criteria For JEE Main 2021'

Soon after the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced the JEE Main 2021 dates, students, teachers and parents from across the country have poured in multiple requests regarding the postponement of CBSE Board exams 2021, quashing of 75 per cent eligibility criteria for JEE Main 2021, an announcement of NEET 2021 dates and reduction in the exam syllabus.

For the next academic year, the authorities have announced relaxation in JEE Main 2021 examination in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic such as holding the Engineering entrance examination in four sessions in multiple shifts, availability of optional questions which will not be subjected to negative marking and change of cities for different exam centres in each attempt. However, aspirants are further demanding to remove the criteria for scoring 75 per cent marks in CBSE Board Class 12 examinations to be eligible for JEE Main 2021.

Also Read: JEE Main 2021 Registration Begins At Jeemain.nta.nic.in

Also Read: JEE Main 2021 Paper Pattern: No Negative Marking In Optional Questions

Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said, “We have examined your suggestions regarding JEE (Mains) and on the basis of the same, I am announcing the schedule of the exam”.

We have examined your suggestions regarding JEE (Mains) and on the basis of the same, I am announcing the schedule of the exam. @SanjayDhotreMP @EduMinOfIndia @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive @mygovindia https://t.co/yKUwnQRXlw — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 16, 2020

One of the students Anurag said, “Due to the huge pandemic impacts on Education, It would be really nice and grateful if you can postpone the upcoming board exams. Though we had online classes but that was not too useful for us, syllabus was completed horribly in schools. Please help.”

Respected Education Minister,

Due to the huge pandemic impacts on Education, It would be really nice and grateful if you can postpone the upcoming board exams. Though we had online classes but that was not too useful for us, syllabus was completed horribly in schools.Please help — Anurag Bhakat (@BhakatAnurag) December 17, 2020

The Union Government has clarified that the CBSE Board examinations 2021 will not be postponed while announcing reduction in the syllabus by 30% but students are continuously asking to push back exams citing problems faced in the online classes and lack of support from any coaching classes.

One of the Twitter users Harsh said, “Sir I have a humble request to you to kindly postpone the date of examination upto 45 to 60 days so the children can have a well-prepared mind for the examination”.

Honourable Sir@DrRPNishank sir I have humble request to you kindly postpoond the date of examination upto 45 to 60 days so the children can have a well prepared mind for the examination — Harsh (@Harsh67446346) December 17, 2020

A student said, “Sir please postpone boards till May. Sir in our school 3 sections i.e. 150 students were taught together. When the syllabus didn't go as planned they rushed it and completed it. I was not able to cope. Please, sir, we need time”.

Sir please postpone boards till may. Sir in our school 3 sections i.e. 150 students were taught together. When syllabus didn't go as planned they rushed it and completed it. I was not able to cope. Please sir we need time #postponeboards2021 #EducationMinisterGoesLive — Tanisha (@Tanisha58842334) December 16, 2020

Students have also been questioning the timing of the NEET 2021 as most of them complained the entrance exams are being delayed.

One of the students said, “For what reason do you want NEET in July? This session is already running late. Why the hell do you want the next session to be the same as this one?? NEET should be conducted in May or in June, not beyond that”.

While another aspirant Jawad Shaikh said, “It's a humble request, Please postpone NEET till JULY and CBSE Boards till June. We will always be grateful to you. Please help us, Haven't attended a single physical class for 12th. Quality of online education is poor”.

Respected @DrRPNishank Sir.

It's a humble request,

Please Postpone NEET till JULY🙏 and CBSE Boards till June. We will always be grateful to you.

Please help us @Swamy39 Sir.

Haven't attended a single physical class for 12th. Quality of online education is poor. — Jawad Shaikh (@JawadSh42210128) December 16, 2020

The announcement also evoked some humorous responses as one of the aspirants asked, What about Neet students sir?”

What about Neet students sir?

Hm logo ke saath: pic.twitter.com/IcJcCAcjNN — Satwik Gupta (@RohitGu53080831) December 17, 2020

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank made several announcements regarding JEE 2021, NEET 2021 and CBSE Board examinations 2021 during his live session on December 16 and December 10. The key takeaway of his announcement was that the first session of JEE Main 2021 will be held from February 23 to February 26 in multiple shifts followed by sessions in March, April and May. This was followed by the commencement of registration for JEE Main February session.

This time the JEE Main 2021 will be held in 13 languages -- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

The medium of exam will be native languages in respective states; Hindi and English will be used in the rest of the country. Though the syllabus for both NEET 2021 and JEE Main 2021 will remain the same.