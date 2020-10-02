Classes 9 To 12 Students In Puducherry To Have Half-Day Classes From October 8

The Puducherry Government on Friday announced that students from Classes 9 to 12 will have face-to-face classes from October 8 in schools here and in Karaikal region. Director of Education Rudra Goud told reporters here that the classes would be held only for half a day on all six days in a week until further orders. While students of Class 9 and Class 11 will have classes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, those studying in Class 10 and Class 12 will have it on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays in a week.

Mr Goud noted that the attendance would not be compulsory and classes were meant for doubt clarification and guidance only. Students should bring letter of consent of their parents for attending the classes in the format the department had brought out.

Mr Goud said at present there would be no transport facility for the students to reach the schools. Noon meal scheme would not be operated for the present in view of the COVID-19 situation. The official said the schools for Class 9 to Class 12 would be reopened on October 5. But classes as such would begin only from October 8 as certain preparatory work was needed to clean the premises and other allied works.

Mr Goud said if there was any one in the family with symptoms of COVID-19, the student should not come to school. However all students would be admitted into the classes after preliminary health check up through thermal scanner. They would also be asked to clean their hands with sanitiser, maintain social distancing and wear masks as these are essential safety measures. Classes would be held only for half a day from 10 am to 1 pm in view of extraordinary situation now prevailing.