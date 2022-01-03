Students Must Submit At Least 2 Assignments Per Subject To Sit For Board Exams: CGBSE

Image credit: Shutterstock CGBSE Class 10, 12 board exams will begin in March (representational)

CGBSE Board Exam 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on January 3 said that all students must submit at least two assignments per subject by next week, failing which will make them ineligible to appear for the upcoming board exams.

Since August, students have been given one assignment per month per subject. They will get the sixth assignment in January, the board said.

“To ensure students submit all the assignments, it has been decided that each student must submit at least two assignments per subject. Those who do not submit two assignments will not be allowed to appear for the upcoming 2022 board exams,” the board said in a statement.

The board has given students a deadline till next week to submit their assignments.

The board had last month announced Class 10 and Class 12 board exam dates scheduled for 2022.

CGBSE Class 10 board exam 2022 will be conducted from March 3 to 23 and Class 12 exams will take place from March 2 to 30, 2022, the board said.

There will be one shift on all exam days. Timings will be from 9 am to 12:15 pm.

Students will have to reach the exam venue by 9 am. Question papers will be distributed at 9:05 am and students will be given 10 minutes to read the question papers. They can start answering the questions from 9:15 am.