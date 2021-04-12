Students In Delhi Schools Will Not Be Called For Any Exam, Government Clarifies

  • Home
The Delhi schools will not be reopened to conduct the theory or practical exams in the physical mode and no students will be called in-person to submit any assignments or appear for examinations.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 12, 2021 7:35 pm IST

Delhi school students will not be called for any exam
New Delhi:

Delhi Disaster Management Authority has issued directions that schools will not be reopened for any other academic or non-academic activities.

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said, “Students of any class would not be called physically in the school for mid-term exams, pre-board exams, annual exams, board exams, practical exams, project work, internal assessment or any other academic or non-academic activities”.

Schools can conduct online or semi-online teaching activities including uploading of marks of mid-term or pre-board exams.

DDMA further said that the Delhi school principals will take a call on calling their teachers and other faculty members.

It said that the head of school is allowed to call staff members or teachers to conduct online classes or complete any exam-related activities.

“Head of school is authorised to call teachers or staff members as per the requirement for online or semi-online teaching learning activities and any other examination-related work maintaining COVID-appropriate behaviour and following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the government of India or Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi”.

The General Secretary of Government School Teachers Association, Delhi Mr Ajay Veer Yadav has complained about certain school principals on forcing the teachers to attend the school.

He said that, “Various school teachers have been found COVID-19 positive. Hence, it is dangerous to allow the schools principals to call teachers to the school. Most of the Delhi schools do not have internet facilities, hence it does not make sense to force the teachers to conduct online classes from the school premises”.

Earlier, the students of Class 9 to Class 12 in Delhi were allowed to attend schools only to attend the practical classes and appear for mid-term, pre-board, annual and board exams.

