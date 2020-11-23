Tamil Nadu Students Secure 25% ICAR Seats In State Agricultural University

  • Home
Students from different districts of Tamil Nadu have secured 30 seats and got allotment at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) which accounted for 25 per cent of total seat matrix.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 23, 2020 6:57 pm IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

The AIEEAICAR (All India Entrance Examination Admission- Indian Council of Agricultural Research) allotment of students for the year 2020 has been released in the ICAR exam portal and the total ICAR seat matrix of 120 students from different states has been allotted to TNAU.

ICAR is conducting AIEEA for undergraduate admission- 2020 for BSc (Agri) and allied subjects and the state agriculture universities have reserved 15 per cent of the total seats to students who secured admission through AIEEA.

During this academic year, the domicile state students secured 30 seats from different districts of Tamil Nadu and got allotment in TNAU which accounted for 25 per cent of the total seat matrix, a varsity press release said on Monday.

TNAU Vice-Chancellor Dr N Kujmar appreciated the students from Tamil Nadu who selected TNAU and agriculture as their profession, the release said.

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU)
