Image credit: Shutterstock Students From Over 30 Groups Demand Alternative To Online Exam; All India Protest On May 20

The All India Forum to Save Public Education, and alliance of over 30 student organisations across campuses, announced that it will carry out a nation-wide protest against online exam and other issues, on May 20.

“We will observe May 20 as All India Protest Action Day. Small group of students will hold banners and raise slogans, keeping physical distance, in the streets across the nation. There will also be an active campaign in social media on the same day,” a release by All India Forum to Save Public Education said.

The forum informed that online exams are “exclusionary modes” in a country like India, as students come from different socioeconomic backgrounds. Online exams also raise different “security concerns.”

“Students in various central and state universities of the country come from all kinds of social and economic background and it is patently obvious that an exclusionary mode such as online examinations would be least suited to the requirements of the student community of this country,” the release by All India Forum to Save Public Education said.

“There are also security concerns that range from unwanted entry of outsiders into Zoom classes and harassment of female teachers and students,” the release added.

All India Forum to Save Public Education includes students from different institutes across the country-- Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, or IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, Tata Institute of Social Science, or TISS, IIT Kharagpur, Jawaharlal Nehru University, or JNU.

Other Demands

The forum also demanded a “common academic calendar for all universities,” with special consideration for final year students, which will allow them to apply for higher education.

The forum expressed its concern regarding continuation of different fellowship programmes during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Students coming from marginalized backgrounds are reliant on various government grants and fellowships to sustain themselves and fund their education..Various UGC, CSIR, MHRD or Ministry of Social Justice fellowships such as JRF, SRF, Non Net, Contingency, MANF, RGNF and the single girl child fellowships need a mechanism for speedy disbursal during such times which can extremely distressing,” the release added.

The forum also demanded that the government must waive off different fees including tuition and hostel fees during the lockdown period, and ensure safe return of the students stranded in different places.