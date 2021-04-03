Students From Classes 1 To 8 In Maharashtra To Be Promoted Without Exams

  • Home
Amid the COVID-19 surge, students from Class 1 to Class 8 in Maharashtra will be promoted to the next class without any examination, state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced on Saturday.

Education | ANI | Updated: Apr 3, 2021 10:08 pm IST

Maharashtra to promote students of Classes 1 to 8
Mumbai:

However, the decision regarding students of Classes 9 and 11 will soon be taken.

"In view of the ongoing situation due to COVID-19, all state board students across Maharashtra state from Class 1 to Class 8 will be promoted to the next class without any examinations. A decision regarding students of Classes 9 and 11 will soon be taken," the Minister tweeted.

The announcement comes a day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that stricter rules will be imposed in the state over the weekend following a massive increase in daily cases of the coronavirus disease.

Maharashtra reported 49,447 new COVID cases and 277 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 37,821 people have recovered from the diseases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 24,95,315. The active number of COVID cases in the state stands at 4,01,172.

