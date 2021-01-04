Students Found Cheating Debarred From Taking Exam For Next 5 Terms: ICMAI

All those students who have been found cheating and adopting unfair means during the online examination have been debarred from appearing in the examinations initially for five terms, The Institute Of Cost Accountants Of India (ICMAI) said in an official notice. The examination was held on January 3, 2021.

“It has come to the notice of the Institute that some of our students have been found adopting unfair means in the online examination of 03/01/2021. Therefore, these students are debarred from appearing in the examinations of the Institute initially for 5 (five) terms,” the notice read.

Earlier, the institute announced that it shall take appropriate action against those candidates/students who are involved in circulating fake news on social media.

“It has come to the notice of the Institute that some students are engaged in making derogatory, unwarranted and unnecessary comments in social media and other modes of communication about online examination process of the Institute and the pattern of question papers. The Institute has taken a serious note of this and shall take appropriate action against those candidates/students who are involved in such activities,” ICMAI said.

Furthermore, the institute warned the students of adopting unfair means in the online examination as it said, “It is being brought to the notice that those candidates/students who are found to adopt unfair means in the online examination shall be debarred from appearing in the examinations of the Institute for at least 5 (five) terms”

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has taken necessary measures for safe and secure conduct of online Intermediate and Final Examinations of December 2020 Term scheduled to be held on January 3, 2021.

Government norms along with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for implementing safety precautions and maintaining the required standard of hygiene has been followed during the examination.