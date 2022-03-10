Students’ Enrolment In School Education Improves: UDISE+ Report

UDISE+ detailed report will be released by Education Ministry soon

The total students enrolled in school education from primary to higher secondary stood has improved to 25.38 crore in the 2020-21 session. There is an increase of 28.32 lakh enrolments as compared to the 25.10 crore enrolment in 2019-20, according to the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) report 2020-21 on school education of India. The Ministry of Education will release a detailed report on it soon, an official statement said.

The UDISE+ system of online data collection from the schools was developed by the Department of School Education and Literacy in the year 2018-19 to overcome the issues related to erstwhile practice of manual data filling in paper format and subsequent feeding on computer at the block or district level in the UDISE data collection system since 2012-13.

In UDISE+ system, improvements have been made particularly in the areas related to data capture, data mapping and data verification.

As per the UDISE+ Report, in 2020-21 total students enrolled in school education from primary to higher secondary stood at 25.38 crore. This is an increase of 28.32 lakh enrolments as compared to the 25.10 crore enrolment in 2019-20.

Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) which measure the general level of participation has improved in 2020-21 at all levels of school education compared to 2019-20. Level wise GER in 2020-21 as compared to 2019-20 are: 92.2% from 89.7% in upper primary, 99.1 % from 97.8% in elementary, 79.8% from 77.9% in secondary and 53.8% from 51.4% in higher secondary respectively.

The number of non-teaching staff, according to UDISE+ has also improved over the years. Total non teaching staffs during 2020-21 stood at 15.8 lakh as compared to 12.37 lakhs in 2018-19.

Several other improvements have also been made in school infrastructure. Schools with functional electricity have made impressive progress during 2020-21 with net addition of 57,799 schools provided electricity.

Percentage of the schools with functional drinking water has increased to 95.2 per cent in 2020-21 from 93.7 per cent in 2019-20.

During 2020-21, the report further adds that as many as 39.7 lakh students of government aided, private school students have shifted to Government schools.