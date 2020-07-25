Students Discouraged From Attending Class 11 Admission Process In West Bengal

West Bengal is discouraging students from attending class 11 admission process

West Bengal has asked guardians to attend class 11 admission process instead of students. In a notice released by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), the board says that guardians with proper identity documents can visit respective schools for their ward's admission in class 11.

Parents attending the admission process will need to maintain Covid-19 protocols strictly including wearing face mask properly and maintaining social distance.

Schools having classes 11 and 12 and which are affiliated to West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will begin admission for students from the same school from August 1 and August 10, 2020.

The admission process for students coming from other institutions will begin from August 11 and should be completed by August 31, 2020.

The selection of students for admission will be merit-based. The seats in any stream of class 11 will not be fewer than previous year.

The school authorities are also required to maintain Covid-19 protocols and the guidelines issued by the State government.

This year WBBSE announced Madhyamik result on July 15. Total 86.34 per cent students passed in West Bengal Madhyamik exams. This year's topper, Arithra Pal, scored 99.14 per cent marks.

Kalyanmoy Ganguly, President WBBSE, also requested District Magistrates, Superintendents of Police and Commissioners of Police to extend all possible support to the District Inspectors of Schools (SE) and the school authorities, for smooth completion of the entire process.