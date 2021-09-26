Students Demand #FairNeet Over Social Media

NEET 2021: Students demand reconduct of the examination

With several cases of cheating in the highly competitive entrance exam for medicine, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2021, under investigation, students are demanding a retest. Protesting over social media using the #FAIRNEET tag, they demanded that the exam be reconducted in view of the paper leak case. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sources told NDTV that proxies were used in the NEET 2021 and payments of Rs 50 lakh per candidate were made.

NEET was held on September 12 after the Supreme Court rejected the plea submitted by aspirants to postpone the examination. Over 16 lakh students appeared for the NEET examination. Students are expressing their dissatisfaction from the exam on social media and are tagging the education minister and NEET Director General seeking to reconduct the exam.

There we go but I really wish this doesn't end up becoming a political issue rather the issue of our career and lives and we get justice.#RENEET #FAIRNEET #NEETUG2021 https://t.co/tCtfynIrJS — P | #WeWantReNEET (@pkharbanda6) September 24, 2021

#NEET scam can't be only due to a single person or group of people from coaching institutions, it is much more deep and authorities may have also been involved.

CBI must investigate NTA.#FAIRNEET — Vidyut Gandhi (@Vidyutspeaks) September 24, 2021

All India Students’ Federation (AISF) and National Students Union of India (NSUI) have also tweeted on the discrepancies over the medical entrance examination.

Police and CBI have made several arrests on the issue on September 12. Jaipur police arrested eight people in which a girl was the NEET aspirant and seven others were held for helping her in cheating in the exam.

According to PTI, DCP Richa Tomar said, "The police arrested 18-year-old candidate Dineshwari Kumari along with invigilator Ram Singh, in-charge of exam centre's administration unit Mukesh, Dineshwari's uncle and four others were also nabbed in connection with the case."

Before nta, in 2015 paper leaked but paper governing bodies accepted their mistakes and reconducted it. Now everyone knows paper was mass leaked , u know who is corrupt#FAIRNEET #NeetPaperLeaked #justiceforneetugaspairants #SAMEERA#RENEET2021 #NEET2021 — Sam sam (@Samsam28573247) September 25, 2021