Students Await CBSE Date Sheet As Various States Release Board Exams Dates

Students are now eagerly waiting for CBSE date sheet 2021 as several states such as Maharashtra, Bihar, Karnataka and West Bengal have released their board exams 2021 schedule. With many schools reopening amid Covid-19 pandemic to prepare the Class 10 and Class 12 students for upcoming examinations, students expect that CBSE will also make an official announcement for releasing the CBSE board exams date sheet soon. CBSE Class 10, Class 12 board exams 2021 date sheet will be released on the board's official website- cbse.nic.in.

As per the announcement made by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, the CBSE board exams will commence on May 4, 2021. The exams will be continued till June 10, 2021. Mr Pokhriyal had also announced that the results of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams will be declared by July 15, 2021.

The exam will be taken by lakhs of students across India in the month of May. The central government has allowed schools in non-containment zones to open in phases, with reduced attendance and all Covid-19 safety protocols in place for students to prepare for exams via physical classes.

The CBSE had reduced the syllabus for Classes 10, 12 board exams by 30 per cent in order to help the students prepare for the exams. The reduction in the CBSE syllabus was implemented as several students requested for the same because the online classes affected their studies.

As the students prepare themselves for the board exams, new speculation about passing percentage of the CBSE exams 2021 was circulating on social media. The rumour said that this year, the students will need only 23 per cent instead of 33 per cent to pass both CBSE exam 2021 Class 12 and CBSE exam 2021 Class 10. However, the government quickly stepped in to clear the air around this claim and clarified that it is "fake". PIB Fact Check countered this claim and informed that there has been no change in the passing percentage for board examinations 2021.

State Board Exams 2021

Maharashtra School Education Minister announced that the written exams of the Maharashtra state board Class 12 will be held from April 23 to May 29, and of Class 10 from April 29 to May 31. The exams are usually held in February and March, which have to be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Maharashtra board practical exams for Class 12 will be held between April 1 and 22, and for Class 10 between April 9 and 28, 2021.

"The written exams for Class 12 will be held between April 23 and May 29, and for Class 10 between April 29 and May 31. We are trying to declare the results of Classes 12 and 10 by July-end and August-end, respectively," the Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has scheduled board examination for Class 12 students from February 1 to 13 while exams for Class 10 will be held between February 17 to 24.

The Delhi Government has announced the process of practical examinations, internal assignments, and project work for Classes 10 and 12 of the state schools. It has stated that the pre-boards will be tentatively held for Class 10 from April 1 to April 15 and for Class 12 from March 20 to April 15, 2021.

West Bengal will conduct the Class 10 Board exams from June 1, 2021, to June 10, 2021. The Class 12 Board exams will be conducted from June 15 to June 30. The state has given an automatic promotion for Classes 6 to 9.

Karnataka state board exams will be held from May 2021 onward. The second-year pre-university (Class-12) exams would commence in the second week of May and the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC-Class 10) in the first week of June.

Assam Class 10 HSLC exams and Class 12 Higher Secondary exams will commence on May 11 and May 12 respectively.

Odisha state board 2021 will hold practical exams for Class 10 students from April 27 to May 2 and for Class 12 students from April 29 to May 14 and theory exams from May 3 to June 11.

GSEB Class 12 practical examination for science stream will be conducted from March 30 onwards. As per the GSEB HSC time table 2021, the theory examination will be held in two shifts, morning from 10:30 am to 1:45 pm and evening from 3 pm to 6:30 pm.

Jharkhand will hold the board exams 2021 from March 9 to March 26. While Goa state board exams 2021 will be held from April 24.

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education Classes 10 and 12 exams will be held from May 4, 2021. Along with the HPBOSE 2021 date sheets for the regular exams, the board has also released the date sheets of open school board exams.

Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the admit card for compartment, additional, and special exams of Classes 10 and 12 at bseh.org.in.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the exam dates. As per the PSEB, The Class 10 and Class 12 exams, according to the PSEB matriculation and senior secondary exam dates, are scheduled from April 9 and March 22 respectively.

Uttar Pradesh state board held the registration process for board exams till January 5, 2021, while the UP Board date sheet is still awaited. Uttar Pradesh had reopened its schools for Classes 10 and 12 last year in December after preparing as per the COVID-10 protocol.

Rajasthan state board exam dates have not been released yet. However, the state had reopened its schools for Class 10 and Class 12 last year in December 2020 with 50 per cent capacity. Students are being called on alternate days. The rest of the school reopened on January 1, 2020.