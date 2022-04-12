UGC Allows Students To Pursue 2 Degree Courses Simultaneously

Image credit: Shutterstock Students can now pursue 2 degree courses simultaneously: UGC Chairman

Students will now be able to pursue two degree courses in physical mode simultaneously in same or different streams, with the University Grants Commission (UGC) giving its nod to a proposal in this regard, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said on Tuesday.

The UGC in its latest meeting approved simultaneous dual degrees for students in India, allowing students to complete courses either at the same university or from different universities at the same time. The commission will soon issue detailed guidelines in this regard.

“As announced in the new National Education Policy (NEP) and in order to allow students to acquire multiple skills, UGC is coming up with new guidelines to allow a candidate to pursue two degree programmes in physical mode simultaneously. The degrees can either be pursued from the same or different universities,” Mr Kumar said at a press conference.

Mr Kumar further added that the students will also be allowed to pursue two degree programmes in physical and online mode simultaneously.