  • Home
  • Education
  • UGC Allows Students To Pursue 2 Degree Courses Simultaneously

UGC Allows Students To Pursue 2 Degree Courses Simultaneously

The UGC in its latest meeting approved simultaneous dual degrees for students in India, allowing students to complete courses in the same or different streams at the same time.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Apr 12, 2022 4:20 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2022 Released At Sslc.karnataka.gov.in, Direct Link Here
KVS Admission 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Here's How To Apply
CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Details On Class 10 Sample Paper; Admit Card Guidelines
India Exploring Options To Minimise Impact On Students' Education Due To Ukraine Conflict
Bihar Board Releases Class 10 Matric Compartment Exam Schedule; Complete Time Table Here
TS PGECET 2022 Registration Begins Today At Pgecet.tsche.ac.in; Check Exam Schedule, Details
UGC Allows Students To Pursue 2 Degree Courses Simultaneously
Students can now pursue 2 degree courses simultaneously: UGC Chairman
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Students will now be able to pursue two degree courses in physical mode simultaneously in same or different streams, with the University Grants Commission (UGC) giving its nod to a proposal in this regard, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said on Tuesday.

The UGC in its latest meeting approved simultaneous dual degrees for students in India, allowing students to complete courses either at the same university or from different universities at the same time. The commission will soon issue detailed guidelines in this regard.

“As announced in the new National Education Policy (NEP) and in order to allow students to acquire multiple skills, UGC is coming up with new guidelines to allow a candidate to pursue two degree programmes in physical mode simultaneously. The degrees can either be pursued from the same or different universities,” Mr Kumar said at a press conference.

Mr Kumar further added that the students will also be allowed to pursue two degree programmes in physical and online mode simultaneously.

Click here for more Education News
University Grants Commission (UGC)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Careers360 Adds Premium Features With Career Counselling, Exam Preparation, Internships, Other Options
Careers360 Adds Premium Features With Career Counselling, Exam Preparation, Internships, Other Options
CMAT 2022 Analysis: Paper Was 'Moderately Difficult'; Check Candidates, Experts' Reactions
CMAT 2022 Analysis: Paper Was 'Moderately Difficult'; Check Candidates, Experts' Reactions
Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2022 Released At Sslc.karnataka.gov.in, Direct Link Here
Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2022 Released At Sslc.karnataka.gov.in, Direct Link Here
KVS Admission 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Here's How To Apply
KVS Admission 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Here's How To Apply
CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Details On Class 10 Sample Paper; Admit Card Guidelines
CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Details On Class 10 Sample Paper; Admit Card Guidelines
.......................... Advertisement ..........................