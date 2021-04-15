Students Can Now Provisionally Register For CSEET After Class 10: ICSI

Students can provisionally register to the foundation course of ICSI CS programme

Students will now be able to provisionally register to the foundation course of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) after Class 10 exams. ICSI conducts the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) for admission into the executive programme. To register for CSEET earlier, the applicants were required to have passed the 10+2 exam. The institute has also extended the facility to appear for CSEET through online remote-proctored mode without viva-voce till December 31, 2021.

“Allowing 10th passed students to provisionally register to CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET),” read an official statement.

It further added: "Extension of facility to appear in CSEET through online (remote-proctored) mode without viva-voce till December 31, 2021."

The decision to allow the qualified students of Class 10 to register for CSEET and extension of CSEET dates was taken by the Council of the ICSI at its meeting held on March 26-27.

CSEET: Exam Pattern

CSEET exam comprises a computer-based test of 120 minutes duration. To qualify CSEET, the candidates will have to secure a minimum of 40 pere cent marks in each paper and 50 per cent marks in aggregate. The computer-based test, as per CSEET, has four sections -- Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, and Current Affairs.