Students Association Launches Toll-Free Helpline For Students Of J&K, Ladakh

Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has launched a countrywide toll-free helpline to redress the grievances of students of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Education | ANI | Updated: Jun 7, 2021 10:54 am IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
Srinagar:

Jammu and Kashmir Students Association on Sunday said it has launched a countrywide toll-free helpline to redress the grievances of students of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Students can call the helpline in case of any harassment across the country, an official statement said.

National spokesperson of association Nasir Khuehami said that students of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh facing problems relating to their college campuses anywhere in the country can call on the 24*7 toll-free number 118008919650, register their complaints and get their problems addressed.

He said that students can lodge their grievances including those related to their campus or any other types of issues so that meaningful solution can be found with respective state governments and university authorities.

Legal Advisor of Association Adv Mir Imran said that nearly 100 volunteers will be assisting students who are applying for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in different colleges and universities across the country. He said that volunteers will help in every matter of concern regarding the admissions through the official email and social media handles for each student

This helpline will be manned by dedicated counsellors and grievance redressal attendants.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

