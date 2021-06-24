Image credit: Twitter – @DrRPNishank JEE Main, NEET 2021: Students ask Education Minister about exam dates

JEE Main, NEET 2021: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday said he will try to clear students’ doubts on CBSE board exams tomorrow, June 25, on social media. Ahead of the event, students have raised their queries, which include questions from engineering aspirants about the pending sessions of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021, and about the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 for undergraduate medical admissions.

In response to the tweet by Mr Pokhriyal, where he informed about the event, students have asked him to announce fresh dates for the postponed JEE Main exams, and to confirm if NEET will be held as per the schedule announced earlier.

“When will you release the #NEETUG2021 Application forms ? @DG_NTA, also confirm the #NEET Exam dates since it's not possible to hold exams on earlier scheduled dates due to so much delay in filling forms?” asked Sudha Shenoy.

“It's high time the govt thinks about 16 lakhs students waiting for NEET application to start. Hope Pokhriyal Sir will attend to this on priority and start the application process before June ends,” said Ruiee Kapoor

“Break your silence on JEE and NEET dates. The Delta and the Delta plus variant are nothing similar to the virus we witnessed in 2020. So pls think wisely and decide. One wrong decision by you can put many lives at stake,” Kunal Sharma said.

According to PTI, the Education Ministry is contemplating conducting the pending JEE Main sessions in July and August and postponing NEET UG 2021 to September.

A final decision in this regard is yet to be taken, the report said.

"The pending editions of JEE-Mains are likely to be conducted either at the end of July or August with a fortnight's gap between the two tests. NEET is likely to be pushed to September," PTI quoted an unnamed source as saying.

However, there is no confirmation from the Education Ministry or the National Testing Agency (NTA) on when the remaining JEE Main exams will be held, and if NEET will be postponed.