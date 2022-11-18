Students Are The Foundation Of New India: Union Minister Arjun Munda At Delhi University Centenary Run

Image credit: PRO DU The university has organised the centenary run under the "Run for DU" slogan

The students are the foundation of the future new India which we are pledging to build with new ideas and dreams, Union Minister Arjun Munda said addressing the inauguration of the Delhi University's Centenary Run programme today, November 18. The university has organised the centenary run under the "Run for DU" slogan to mark 100 years of the establishment of the university and 75 years of independence.

The minister urged to move ahead with a resolve that we feel proud to hand over the country to our new generation in 2047. "I come from the soil of that corner of India, where leaders of the world of Indian sports are born- Mahendra Singh Dhoni who leads the country's cricket and Deepika is shining on the world stage in archery. He said that all these achievements belong to India. We have to spread this fragrance to the world and that is the aim of this century run," he added.

DU Centenary Run (18th November, 2022)https://t.co/FGA8AGiB58 — University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) November 18, 2022

DU VC Prof Yogesh Singh asked students to be fit like Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra, saying "students should stay fit, happy, healthy and have fun and illuminate the name of yourself and your family" According to the VC, the university is now also starting value added courses under the Fit India programme which will be a part of the curriculum.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by various dignitaries Vivek Thakur, Chairman, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, Vice Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh.

A large number of Delhi University students, research scholars, teachers, non-teaching staff and alumni took part in the nearly 4.3 kilometer run organized in collaboration with the Athletics Federation of India under the Fit India Movement, a nationwide movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. About 50 disabled students also participated in this race.