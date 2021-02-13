Students Allowed To Submit Class 12 Board Exam Date To Avoid Clash With JEE Main

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has asked Class 12 students who wish to appear for the May session of the engineering entrance exam, JEE Main, to submit their board exam dates along with the application form. This will be done to avoid the clash between the two exams, the agency has said. JEE Main will be held on May 24, 25, 26, 27, and 28. The CBSE Class 12 board exam will begin on May 4.

The NTA will add an option in the application form where students have to select the date on which their board exam paper coincides with the JEE Main date.

“The JEE Main session 4 will be conducted on May 24, 25, 26, 27, and 28. It has been brought to the notice of NTA by the candidates appearing in JEE Main that the Class12 examinations conducted by CBSE and various state boards are going to be held during this period. Keeping in view the interest of the candidates and to avoid any clash between the two examinations, the NTA will open the application form of JEE Main 2021 from May 3 to 12 asking the candidates to inform the NTA about their Class 12 roll number and name of Board,” NTA said.

The candidates appearing for the Class 12 Board examination as well as JEE Main will be required to provide information under 'Whether appearing for Board Examination on any of the dates May 24, 25, 26, 27, and 28, 2021' and select the ‘Date’ in their online application form so that there is no clash of their schedule of JEE Main with Class 12 board examination,” NTA said.

The JEE Main 2021 is being conducted in multiple sessions—February, March, April, and May for admissions to undergraduate programmes in NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), institutions funded by participating state governments, and other institutions.

The JEE Main February session will be conducted from February 23 to 26, 2021.