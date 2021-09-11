Students Above 18 To Be Vaccinated On Priority For Reopening Educational Institutions: Jammu And Kashmir LG

  • Home
A special drive will be conducted for the vaccination of students above the age of 18 as most of the teachers have already got vaccinated, Mr Sinha said. Asked about the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, the LG said “all is well”, without commenting further.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 11, 2021 1:28 pm IST | Source: PTI

Srinagar:

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said a special drive will be launched to vaccinate students aged above 18 years on priority to enable educational institutions to reopen in the Union territory. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at SKICC here, Mr Sinha said most of the teaching staff has already got vaccinated.

“We are trying to vaccinate students aged above 18 years on priority and professors and teachers in the academic institutions as well because the aim is to restart the institutions," he said.

Earlier, Mr Sinha released a book titled "Analysis of Accreditation Report of Union Territories of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh" at SKICC.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

