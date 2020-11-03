  • Home
Student Tests Positive For COVID-19 As Schools Reopen In Uttarakhand

Schools in Uttarakhand reopened for classes 10 and 12 on Monday to thin attendance from students amid strict observance of COVID guidelines like wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 3, 2020 8:51 am IST | Source: PTI

Image credit: Shutterstock
Dehradun:

An 18-year-old student tested positive for COVID-19 at Ranikhet in Uttarakhand's Almora district on Monday as most schools reopened across the state after remaining closed for eight months due to the pandemic.

A student of class 12 has tested positive at a school in Ranikhet. Over a dozen students who had come in contact with him have been put under isolation and the school has been sealed for three days, district administration sources said.

While the infected student is under treatment, the samples of students currently under isolation have been sent for testing and their reports are awaited, they said.

Though most schools reopened as ordered by the state government, parents were averse to sending their children to the institutes amid rising cases of the infection.

Education News COVID-19
