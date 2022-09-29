  • Home
  • Education
  • Student Now Seeing Themselves As 'Future Of The Country': Manish Sisodia

Student Now Seeing Themselves As 'Future Of The Country': Manish Sisodia

Reviewing the curriculum-related activities at a government school, Manish Sisodia said that the confidence in students has gone up and that they now have a "vision to improve their careers."

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 29, 2022 6:29 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Jammu And Kashmir: Over 2,000 School Students Attend 'Know Your Army' Event In Nagrota
Schools Reopened For Classes 1 To 8 In Puducherry, Karaikal
Merger Of Primary Schools Only After Taking Parents, Teachers Into Confidence: Goa Chief Minister
High Number Of Vacant Posts Of Principals, Dropout Rate: NCPCR On Delhi Government Schools
COVID-19: Delhi High Court Directs School To Permit Unvaccinated Teacher To Join Duty
Noida Schools Closed Tomorrow For Classes 1 To 8 Due To Continuous Rains
Student Now Seeing Themselves As 'Future Of The Country': Manish Sisodia
Delhi government school students now consider themselves as future of the country, Manish Sisodia said
New Delhi:

The students of Delhi government schools not only consider themselves as "the future of the country" but also wish to "contribute for the progress of the nation", Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday. Reviewing the curriculum-related activities at a government school, Mr Sisodia said that the confidence in students have gone up and that they now have a "vision to improve their careers."

"Delhi education revolution's biggest achievement is that the confidence level of our children has increased. The students have a vision to improve their careers as well as contribute to the progress of the country," he said.

"The aspirations of the children studying in the Delhi government schools are not limited to just getting employed," Mr Sisodia added. The deputy CM also said that while the 'Deshbhakti' curriculum has been beneficial for the students, the entrepreneurship focussed curriculum has helped them improve their communication, teamwork, and leadership skills.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Manish Sisodia Delhi Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Private Nursing Colleges Functioning Without Official Nod; Madhya Pradesh High Court Asks For CBI Probe
Private Nursing Colleges Functioning Without Official Nod; Madhya Pradesh High Court Asks For CBI Probe
GATE 2023 Registration To End Tomorrow; Key Points On Application Process
GATE 2023 Registration To End Tomorrow; Key Points On Application Process
UGC Drafts Guidelines On Pedagogical Aspects For Teaching Divyangjans, SLDs; Invites Suggestions
UGC Drafts Guidelines On Pedagogical Aspects For Teaching Divyangjans, SLDs; Invites Suggestions
IGNOU, NSDC Collaborate For Enhancing Employability, Entrepreneurial Skills Of Students
IGNOU, NSDC Collaborate For Enhancing Employability, Entrepreneurial Skills Of Students
MCC Removes 2 More Seats From NEET PG 2022 Round-1 Seat Allotment
MCC Removes 2 More Seats From NEET PG 2022 Round-1 Seat Allotment
.......................... Advertisement ..........................