Student Innovation Award 2021: IGNOU Extends Application Deadline Till October 15

IGNOU has extended the last date for receiving entries

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for receiving the entries for the "Student Innovation Award-2021" upto October 15, 2021.

Giving details about the awards, Dr Oum Prakash Sharma, Director, NCIDE said that the students of IGNOU, who have developed something new and innovative, can apply for the Student Innovation Award 2021 on the prescribed application form.

The application format and guidelines for submitting the entries can be downloaded from here or from IGNOU website ignou.ac.in, he added.

In order to identify, recognize and nurture the innovator students of IGNOU, the National Centre for Innovation in Distance Education (NCIDE) at IGNOU invites applications every year from the students, and the best three innovators are given Student Innovation Awards.

The award includes trophies, certificates and cash prizes of Rs 10,000, Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively.. The last date for receiving the entries from the students is October 15, 2021.