  • Home
  • Education
  • Student Innovation Award 2021: IGNOU Extends Application Deadline Till October 15

Student Innovation Award 2021: IGNOU Extends Application Deadline Till October 15

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for receiving the entries for the "Student Innovation Award-2021" upto October 15, 2021.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 8, 2021 3:21 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IGNOU Signs Agreement With Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) To Provide Online Programmes
IGNOU Extends Date For Online Admission Programmes
IGNOU PG Admission 2021: Check How To Apply, Documents Required
IGNOU Extends Registration Deadline For July 2021 Session Till September 30
IGNOU Launches AICTE-Approved MBA Programme
IGNOU Extends Last Date For Admission To July 2021 Session Distance Learning Programmes
Student Innovation Award 2021: IGNOU Extends Application Deadline Till October 15
IGNOU has extended the last date for receiving entries
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for receiving the entries for the "Student Innovation Award-2021" upto October 15, 2021.

Giving details about the awards, Dr Oum Prakash Sharma, Director, NCIDE said that the students of IGNOU, who have developed something new and innovative, can apply for the Student Innovation Award 2021 on the prescribed application form.

The application format and guidelines for submitting the entries can be downloaded from here or from IGNOU website ignou.ac.in, he added.

In order to identify, recognize and nurture the innovator students of IGNOU, the National Centre for Innovation in Distance Education (NCIDE) at IGNOU invites applications every year from the students, and the best three innovators are given Student Innovation Awards.

The award includes trophies, certificates and cash prizes of Rs 10,000, Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively.. The last date for receiving the entries from the students is October 15, 2021.

Click here for more Education News
IGNOU Online Application
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JNV Class 11 Admission 2021: State Wise Provisional List Released
JNV Class 11 Admission 2021: State Wise Provisional List Released
UCEED 2022 Registration Deadline Extended Till October 17
UCEED 2022 Registration Deadline Extended Till October 17
JNTU Hyderabad Invites Applications For Part-Time MTech, MBA Courses
JNTU Hyderabad Invites Applications For Part-Time MTech, MBA Courses
Delhi Teachers Must Get At Least 1 Covid Vaccine Dose To Attend Schools: DDMA
Delhi Teachers Must Get At Least 1 Covid Vaccine Dose To Attend Schools: DDMA
OJEE 2021 Result Declared For B.CAT Course
OJEE 2021 Result Declared For B.CAT Course
.......................... Advertisement ..........................