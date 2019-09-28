Student Entrepreneurs To Be Allowed For Exams Without Minimum Attendance: AICTE

AICTE has recently released the "National Innovation and Startup Policy 2019 for Students and Faculty."

"Student entrepreneurs should be allowed to sit for the examination, even if their attendance is less than the minimum permissible percentage, with due permission from the institute," the technical education regulator, AICTE, has said to affiliated institutes in its recently released "National Innovation and Startup Policy 2019 for Students and Faculty."

It has also directed the institutes to allow their students to take a semester or year break to work on their startups. "Student entrepreneurs may earn academic credits for their efforts while creating an enterprise. Institute should set up a review committee for review of start up by students, and based on the progress made, it may consider giving appropriate credits for academics," it said.

In its policy, AICTE has approved new regulations for higher education institutions to actively engage students, faculties and staff in innovation and entrepreneurship.

The policy has been prepared by the recommendation of a fifteen member committee constituted by Ministry of Human Resource Development and covers Intellectual Property ownership, revenue sharing mechanism, norms for technology transfer and commercialization. The policy covering IPR and entrepreneurship has been developed for the first time by AICTE. In November 2016 the AICTE had released a startup policy document and had sought feedback from stakeholders.

In its endeavour to promote innovation among students, AICTE outlines the need to expedite decision making process. "Hierarchical barriers should be minimized and individual autonomy and ownership of initiatives should be promoted," the policy reads.

For supporting and funding startups, it has asked institutes to allocate minimum 1% of the total budget for startup related activities. It has also asked institutes to approach private and corporate sectors to generate funds, under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

