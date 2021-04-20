Maharashtra Class 10 Exam Cancelled; 'Strict Lockdown' Likely In State

Maharashtra class 10 exam cancelled

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday decided to cancel Class 10 exam of the state board. The Class 10 exam of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education was scheduled to be held by April-end. "The Class 12 exam will certainly be held, but we have decided to give relief to Class 10 students," Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

The state cabinet favours a "strict lockdown" to curb the coronavirus pandemic and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to make an announcement in this regard on Wednesday, a senior minister said here.

The government has also sanctioned measures to increase the availability of oxygen including utilisation of oxygen produced by power plants, health minister Rajesh Tope said. Mr Tope was talking to reporters after a cabinet meeting amid an alarming rise in coronavirus cases in the state.

Maharashtra has been reporting over 50,000 coronavirus cases every day in the last two weeks but people are still flouting the existing restrictions on movement and gatherings, the ministers said.

"All the cabinet ministers expressed views in favour of a strict lockdown to minimise the spread of COVID-19. The cabinet also decided that Class 10 exam be cancelled, Mr Tope said.

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that the state has decided to cancel the SSC Class 10 board exams as the health and safety of students and teachers is their top priority.

"Given the worsening situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government has now decided to cancel the state board exams for class 10. Health and safety of students and teachers is our topmost priority", the Maharashtra school education minister said.

Given the worsening situation of the #Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government has now decided to CANCEL the state board exams for class 10th. Health & safety of students & teachers is our topmost priority.#ssc #hsc #exams — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) April 20, 2021

Maharashtra has earlier postponed the Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) board exams as Varsha Gaikwad had said that Class 12 board exams in Maharashtra will be held in by the end of May and Class 10 exams will be held in June.

Now, Class 10 board exams stand cancelled and new dates for Class 12 board exams are yet to be announced.