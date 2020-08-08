MP school students will listen to freedom struggle stories during Independence week

Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar has said that with schools remaining shut in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, students will celebrate Independence Day with their families at home. Under the 'Hamara Ghar Hamara Vidyalaya' (My Home, My School), children will participate in week-long celebration from August 8 to August 15.

During the week, inspirational stories about freedom struggle and freedom fighters will be on the school broadcast on radio. Students will be able to listen to the special broadcast every day from 5 pm to 5.30 pm on any one of the local All India Radio stations.

The School Education Minister said that the school education department has decided to celebrate independence week this year. The celebration will allow students to learn more about the sacrifices of freedom fighters.

The celebration will begin with the story of 'Mangal Pandey' on August 8. The story 'Rankshetra Kaalpi' on August 10, the story 'Azad Hind Fauj' on August 11, the story 'Savinay Avagya Andolan Tatha Swatantrata Ki Or Badhte Kadam' on August 12, the story 'Tantya Bheel' on August 13, the story 'Jhalkari Devi' on August 14, and 'Chandrashekhar Azad' on August 15 will be aired on radio.

The state education department has developed these radio programs in consultation with NCERT, All India Radio, and Swaraj Sansthan Sanchanalaya.

The radio programs will also be aired on 'Radio Azad Hind' by Swaraj Sansthan Sanchanalaya.