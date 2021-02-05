Image credit: Shutterstock Coding For Kids: “Inappropriate Ads” Misleading Customers, Says Education Minister

Some EdTech companies that teach coding to children have been asked to take down their advertisements, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ informed the Rajya Sabha yesterday. In response to a question raised in parliament, the minister said that some of these ads were “impractical and misleading.”

“There are certain companies which started advertising inappropriate ads misleading the customers. These ads were related to teaching coding to young children with impractical and misleading expectations,” Mr Pokhriyal said.

When asked if the ministry has taken any steps in this regard, the Education Minister informed that certain steps have been taken to educate people “about the false claims made by such companies in their advertisements.”

“Such misleading and impractical advertisements have drawn the ire of the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) which has asked the specific companies to take down those advertisements as they violate the self-regulatory body’s code,” Mr Pokhriyal said.

He added that the council has issued advertising guidelines for education institutions and courses. The education minister also said that the state governments have been directed to educate the stakeholders about the practicality and feasibility of such courses.