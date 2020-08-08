GATE 2021: Registration will begin on September 14.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) will be held on February 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14, 2021. GATE is held for admission to Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering or Technology or Architecture. On the basis of the GATE score admission to Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Arts and Science is also done by the institutions supported by the Ministry of Education and other Government agencies.

The exam is held both in India and abroad.

However, this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic the status of holding the exam abroad remains tentative.

“Due to COVID-19 related international travel restrictions, examination at the International centres may be dropped, if situation is not conducive by end of November 2020,” the GATE notification released by IIT Bombay reads. IIT Bombay is organising GATE 2021.

The exam will be held at international centres only if the travel and other infrastructural issues normalize by November 2020 from the present COVID-19 pandemic situation, it added.

However, these candidates been allowed to apply for GATE 2021.

Outside the country, GATE is held at Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), Colombo (Sri Lanka), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Dubai (UAE), Kathmandu (Nepal) and Singapore.

Registration for GATE 2021 will begin on September 14.

On the GATE exam dates which are scheduled in February 2021, IIT Bombay has said, “due to current COVID-19 pandemic situation, dates mentioned here are subject to change. In rare cases, it may be necessary to postpone the GATE 2021 examination because of situations beyond the control of GATE committee.”