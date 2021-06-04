States Will Take Appropriate Decisions: Education Minister On 12th Board Exams

Image credit: Twitter – @DrRPNishank The Minister said there is a need to move ahead together as “Team India”, keeping in view the safety and future of students

States will take “appropriate decisions” for their Class 12 board exams keeping the local conditions in mind, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said in an interview to India Today. Mr Pokhriyal said there is a need to move ahead together as “Team India”, keeping in view the safety and future of students. The decision to cancel CBSE Class 12 Board exams was taken considering two criteria – security and career of students, the minister said.

Earlier this week, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 board exams were cancelled after a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After CBSE, the council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had also cancelled ISC board exams.

Close to a dozen states have scrapped their board exams following the announcements made by the two central boards and others are likely to make announcements soon.

The Education Minister also said board exams will be held twice a year in the future, in line with the National Education Policy 2020.

“In the coming times, the board exams will continue to be held as per the National Education Policy 2020, which moots for a more holistic learning and assessment pattern,” Mr Pokhriyal told India Today.

With board exams now cancelled, students are asking questions about the evaluation method that CBSE will use for Class 12 students. The board has set up a committee to fix the evaluation method.

It will take the board around two weeks to finalise the evaluation criteria, CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi told NDTV earlier this week.