States, Union Territories Shut Schools Again Due To Rise In COVID-19 Cases

In view of the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, physical classes have been cancelled

Amid the recent spike in active COVID-19 cases across the country, several states and Union Territories including Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Puducherry have ordered closure of educational institutions and schools. Madhya Pradesh is the latest state to cancel classes in physical mode for the students of Classes 1 to 8.

In March last year, all states had cancelled physical classes and shut educational institutions, following the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. By February, classes in most states and Union Territories had resumed offline classes after being shut for more than eight months. While several states had resumed teaching for Classes 10 and 12, the board exam students, and senior classes, several others have resumed classes for children in primary school.

Here is the complete list of states and the measures they are taking:

In view of increasing COVID-19 cases, the Madhya Pradesh Government has decided to shut all government and private schools for the students of Class 1 to 8 till April 15. For students of Class 9 to Class 12, however, schools will remain open with strict adherence to coronavirus guidelines.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh after ordering closure of all educational institutions other than medical and nursing colleges till March 31 has now extended the restrictions to tackle the ongoing COVID-19 situation by keeping the schools and colleges shut for another 10 days upto April 10.

Considering the rise in COVID-19 cases, Gujarat has suspended physical classes till April 10 for schools situated in eight municipal areas. These eight municipal corporations include Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Bhavnagar and Gandhinagar.

The administration of the Union Territory of Puducherry has ordered closure of all schools for Classes 1 to 8 between March 22 and May 31. The holiday, an official statement issued earlier said, will be applicable to all schools irrespective of the board or the pattern of curriculum.

Tamil Nadu also has ordered the closure of schools for Classes 9, 10 and 11 from March 22 until further orders.

All educational institutions (schools, colleges, hostels, gurukul institutes) in Telangana, except medical colleges, have been closed down in view of the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases. Telangana Government has postponed all the ongoing and scheduled examination of degree, postgraduate (PG) and other programmes due to the closure of educational institutions in the state.

Another state with large daily COVID-19 cases, Chhattisgarh announced closure of school until further notice. The Bhupesh Baghel Government on March 21 said students of all classes will be promoted without examinations, except for those studying in Classes 10 and 12.