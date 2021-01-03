States Brace Up To Reopen Schools, Colleges In January

States Brace Up To Reopen Educational Institutes In January

The month of January will see reopening of schools, colleges and universities in various Indian states after months of online classes and examinations causing anxiety and discomfort to students, teachers and parents. Various Indian states have braced up to reopen their educational institutes with all the COVID-19 precautions from January 4 onward. Students have been either called in different batches or only Classes 9 to 12 students have been asked to attend the schools while few schools have begun sessions for Classes 10 and 12 and will open the rest of the school tomorrow. Various states have issues Standard Operating Procedures (SOPS) for all the educational institutions.

Bihar will be reopening its schools from tomorrow for Classes 9 to 12. Apart from the schools, coaching institutes, medical, engineering and other degree colleges will also be reopening on January 4. The colleges will only be allowed to call the final-year students and research students.

Pune will also reopen schools and colleges tomorrow with restrictions. Pune Municipal Corporation had mandated all teachers and staff to undergo RT-PCR test and carry the negative report to the schools.

The Tripura government will only be reopening upper primary schools, colleges and hostels from tomorrow onward.

Kerala government had allowed state schools to resume Classes 10 and 12 from January 1 onward but the Central University of Kerala will begin holding classes from January 4.

Schools in Puducherry and Karaikal region will be reopening from January 4. The Directorate of School Education had said that schools will be having half a day session from tomorrow onward starting from 10 am to 1 pm. Full-day working schools are likely to resume from January 18.

Nagpur Municipal Corporation will be opening all affiliated schools from tomorrow but only for Classes 9 to 12.

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (AKTU) will be reopening all affiliated colleges from tomorrow onward and will hold online semester exams from January 7.

Rajasthan is opening its schools for higher classes and colleges next week but on a 15-day trial basis. The date of reopening has not been finalised yet.

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had requested for reopening of affiliated schools in various states from January 4 owing to the upcoming ICSE board examinations, though no decision has been taken in this regard.

States including Assam, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Sikkim had already reopened their schools on January 1.