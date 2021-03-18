State-Wise Toppers Of JEE Main BArch Entrance Examination

JEE Main BArch result declared, names of state-wise toppers

The National Testing Agency has released a list of state-wise toppers of JEE Main Paper two conducted for the BArch candidates. Earlier it had released the results for the national-level architecture entrance exam conducted in February. This year only one candidate named Josula Venkata Aditya has scored 100 percentile. Bandaru Rama Sahitya topped among the female JEE Main paper two candidates with 99.98 percentile.

The candidates can check their JEE Main BArch and BPlanning results on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in by logging in with their credentials.

In the February session, 63,065 candidates had appeared for the JEE Main Paper 2A, or BArch, and JEE Main Paper 2B, or BPlanning, paper. 22,748 candidates, as per statistics released by NTA, appeared for both BArch and BPlanning paper.

Name State NTA score Rohit Baraik Andaman and Nicobar Islands 93.4269801 Uppala Vivek Narayan Andhra Pradesh 99.9918093 Devan Tayang Arunachal Pradesh 87.1795397

Hrishikesh Deka Assam 99.9303792 Jaya Bharadwaj

Bihar 99.5167499 Kayra Reying Pao Chandigarh 99.9119502 Khushi Agrawal Chhatisgarh 99.7215169 Deepu Patel Dadra and Nagar Haveli 91.0803506 Meghna Gupta Delhi 99.9959047





