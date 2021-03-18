State-Wise Toppers Of JEE Main BArch Entrance Examination
The National Testing Agency has released a list of state-wise toppers of JEE Main Paper two conducted for the BArch candidates. Earlier it had released the results for the national-level architecture entrance exam conducted in February.
The National Testing Agency has released a list of state-wise toppers of JEE Main Paper two conducted for the BArch candidates. Earlier it had released the results for the national-level architecture entrance exam conducted in February. This year only one candidate named Josula Venkata Aditya has scored 100 percentile. Bandaru Rama Sahitya topped among the female JEE Main paper two candidates with 99.98 percentile.
Latest: JEE Main 2020 Architecture College Predictor -Know your college admission chances for B.Arch & B.Plan-Start Now
The candidates can check their JEE Main BArch and BPlanning results on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in by logging in with their credentials.
In the February session, 63,065 candidates had appeared for the JEE Main Paper 2A, or BArch, and JEE Main Paper 2B, or BPlanning, paper. 22,748 candidates, as per statistics released by NTA, appeared for both BArch and BPlanning paper.
Name
State
NTA score
Rohit Baraik
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
93.4269801
Uppala Vivek Narayan
Andhra Pradesh
99.9918093
Devan Tayang
Arunachal Pradesh
87.1795397
Hrishikesh Deka
Assam
99.9303792
Jaya Bharadwaj
Bihar
99.5167499
Kayra Reying Pao
Chandigarh
99.9119502
Khushi Agrawal
Chhatisgarh
99.7215169
Deepu Patel
Dadra and Nagar Haveli
91.0803506
Meghna Gupta
Delhi
99.9959047