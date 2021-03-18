  • Home
  • Education
  • State-Wise Toppers Of JEE Main BArch Entrance Examination

State-Wise Toppers Of JEE Main BArch Entrance Examination

The National Testing Agency has released a list of state-wise toppers of JEE Main Paper two conducted for the BArch candidates. Earlier it had released the results for the national-level architecture entrance exam conducted in February.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 18, 2021 10:57 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main 2021 To Begin With BArch, BPlanning Paper Today
JEE Main 2021: Exam For B.Arch, B.Planning Courses To Be Held In February, May
GPAT Answer Keys Released; Result To Be Declared Soon
JEE Main Paper 2 Result Declared, One Candidate Scores Perfect 100
Live
JEE Main 2021 Live Updates: March Exams Over; Students’ Reaction, Paper Analysis
JEE Main 2021 BArch, BPlanning Result Declared; Direct Link
State-Wise Toppers Of JEE Main BArch Entrance Examination
JEE Main BArch result declared, names of state-wise toppers
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency has released a list of state-wise toppers of JEE Main Paper two conducted for the BArch candidates. Earlier it had released the results for the national-level architecture entrance exam conducted in February. This year only one candidate named Josula Venkata Aditya has scored 100 percentile. Bandaru Rama Sahitya topped among the female JEE Main paper two candidates with 99.98 percentile.

Latest: JEE Main 2020 Architecture College Predictor -Know your college admission chances for B.Arch & B.Plan-Start Now

The candidates can check their JEE Main BArch and BPlanning results on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in by logging in with their credentials.

In the February session, 63,065 candidates had appeared for the JEE Main Paper 2A, or BArch, and JEE Main Paper 2B, or BPlanning, paper. 22,748 candidates, as per statistics released by NTA, appeared for both BArch and BPlanning paper.

Name

State

NTA score

Rohit Baraik

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

93.4269801

Uppala Vivek Narayan

Andhra Pradesh

99.9918093

Devan Tayang

Arunachal Pradesh

87.1795397


Hrishikesh Deka

Assam

99.9303792

Jaya Bharadwaj


Bihar

99.5167499

Kayra Reying Pao

Chandigarh

99.9119502

Khushi Agrawal

Chhatisgarh

99.7215169

Deepu Patel

Dadra and Nagar Haveli

91.0803506

Meghna Gupta

Delhi

99.9959047



Click here for more Education News
JEE Main result JEE Main 2021 Date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Haryana Assembly Refers Sports University Bill To House Select Committee
Haryana Assembly Refers Sports University Bill To House Select Committee
GPAT Answer Keys Released; Result To Be Declared Soon
GPAT Answer Keys Released; Result To Be Declared Soon
JEE Main Paper 2 Result Declared, One Candidate Scores Perfect 100
JEE Main Paper 2 Result Declared, One Candidate Scores Perfect 100
JEE Main 2021 Live Updates: March Exams Over; Students’ Reaction, Paper Analysis
Live | JEE Main 2021 Live Updates: March Exams Over; Students’ Reaction, Paper Analysis
Merger Of Education Regulators Will Happen This Year: AICTE
Merger Of Education Regulators Will Happen This Year: AICTE
.......................... Advertisement ..........................