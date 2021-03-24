State-Wise Toppers For JEE Main March Session

A total number of 619638 candidates were registered for Paper 1 in this session. A total of 13 candidates scored 100 percentile in the entrance exam.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 24, 2021 11:28 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
JEE Main 2021 Result Live Updates: NTA Announces March Exam Results, Know The Toppers
JEE Main (March) Exam Result Declared, 13 Score Perfect 100
JEE Main March Session Exam Result Declared
JEE Main 2021 (March) Final Answer Key Released; Result Expected Soon
JEE Main: NIT Cut-Offs For BTech In Electronics And Communication Engineering From Last Year
JEE Main: Cut-Off For BTech Computer Science In NITs As Per Last Year's Exam
State-Wise Toppers For JEE Main March Session
State-Wise Toppers For JEE Main March Session State-Wise Toppers For JEE Main March Session
New Delhi:

The results of the JEE Main examination have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for BTech and BE candidates on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. A total number of 619638 candidates were registered for Paper 1 in this session. A total of 13 candidates scored 100 percentile in the entrance exam.

Recommended: Know your Admission Chances in Engineering Colleges based on your JEE Percentile TRY NOW 

The NTA has also released a stat-wise list of toppers in the JEE Main examination for the March session.

State-Wise Toppers




The JEE (Main) Examination for BE/BTech was conducted by NTA from March 16 to 18, 2021. The paper was conducted in six shifts.

The examination was conducted in 334 Cities [including 12 cities outside India in Bahrain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kualalumpur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait in 792 centres.

Kargil, Kualalumpur, and Lagos were added for the first time on the request of candidates.

The Examination was conducted for the second time in 13 languages (English, Hindi, Gujarati along with Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).

A total number of 707 Observers, 261 City-Coordinators, 19 Regional Coordinators, 06 Special

Coordinators and 02 National Coordinators were deployed at these centres to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of the examination.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main 2021 Registration JEE Main 2021 Date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2021 Result Live Updates: NTA Announces March Exam Results, Know The Toppers
Live | JEE Main 2021 Result Live Updates: NTA Announces March Exam Results, Know The Toppers
JEE Main (March) Exam Result Declared, 13 Score Perfect 100
JEE Main (March) Exam Result Declared, 13 Score Perfect 100
JEE Main March Result Declared: How To Check Score Card
JEE Main March Result Declared: How To Check Score Card
JEE Main March Session Exam Result Declared
JEE Main March Session Exam Result Declared
JEE Main: NIT Cut-Offs For BTech In Mechanical Engineering From Last Year
JEE Main: NIT Cut-Offs For BTech In Mechanical Engineering From Last Year
.......................... Advertisement ..........................