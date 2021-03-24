State-Wise Toppers For JEE Main March Session State-Wise Toppers For JEE Main March Session

The results of the JEE Main examination have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for BTech and BE candidates on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. A total number of 619638 candidates were registered for Paper 1 in this session. A total of 13 candidates scored 100 percentile in the entrance exam.

The NTA has also released a stat-wise list of toppers in the JEE Main examination for the March session.

State-Wise Toppers













The JEE (Main) Examination for BE/BTech was conducted by NTA from March 16 to 18, 2021. The paper was conducted in six shifts.

The examination was conducted in 334 Cities [including 12 cities outside India in Bahrain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kualalumpur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait in 792 centres.

Kargil, Kualalumpur, and Lagos were added for the first time on the request of candidates.

The Examination was conducted for the second time in 13 languages (English, Hindi, Gujarati along with Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).

A total number of 707 Observers, 261 City-Coordinators, 19 Regional Coordinators, 06 Special

Coordinators and 02 National Coordinators were deployed at these centres to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of the examination.