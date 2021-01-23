State-Wise Time Table Of Classes 10, 12 Board Exams
Several states across the country have announced the board exam 2021 dates for both Classes 10 and 12. Bihar will be the first Indian state to conduct the board exams this year starting from February 1 followed by Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala and West Bengal.
States including Odisha, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Goa and Chhattisgarh will be holding exams in April and May. Most of the states have released separate date sheets for Classes 10,12. Bihar had already started its practical exams on January 9.
Earlier on December 31, the Union Education Minister had announced the dates for Classes 10,12 board examinations. The practical exams will be conducted by the schools starting from March 1 while the theory papers will begin from May 4, 2021. The final CBSE Classes 10, 12 date sheet is yet to be released.
The states will be conducting the board exams 2021 in pen-and-paper mode while taking all the COVID-19 precautions. However, the process to register for examinations and releasing of admits cards is being done online.
The full schedule for state board examinations 2021 that has been released till now has been listed below:
States
Practical Exams
Class 10
Practical Exams
Class 12
Theoretical Exam
Class 10
Theoretical Exam
Class 12
Assam
March 4-5
March 4-5
May 11 to June 1
May 12
Bihar
January 9,18
January 9,18
February 17 to 24
February 1 to 13
Chhattisgarh
---
---
April 15 to May 1
May 3 to 24
Goa
April 1 to 24
April 5 to 30
April 26- May 15
May 13 to 31
Gujarat
Not announced
March 30 (Science)
Not announced
Not announced
Haryana
---
---
---
---
Himachal Pradesh
April 15 to 30
April 15 to 30
May 4
May 4
Jharkhand
March 9-26
March 9-26
Karnataka
June 1st week
May 2nd week
Kerala
March 10 - 31
Maharashtra
April 9 to 28
April 1 to 22
April 29 to May 31
April 23 to May 29
Odisha
April 27 to May 2
April 29 to May 14
May 3 to June 11
May 3 to June 11
Punjab
March 1
March 1
April 9
March 22
Uttar Pradesh
---
February 3 to 12
---
---
West Bengal
March 10 - 31
March 10 - 31
|June 1 to 10
June 15 to 2