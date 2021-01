State-Wise Time Table Of Classes 10, 12 Board Exams

Several states across the country have announced the board exam 2021 dates for both Classes 10 and 12. Bihar will be the first Indian state to conduct the board exams this year starting from February 1 followed by Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala and West Bengal.

Read More|| Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: State-Wise School Reopening Status, Class 10, 12 Date Sheets

States including Odisha, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Goa and Chhattisgarh will be holding exams in April and May. Most of the states have released separate date sheets for Classes 10,12. Bihar had already started its practical exams on January 9.

Earlier on December 31, the Union Education Minister had announced the dates for Classes 10,12 board examinations. The practical exams will be conducted by the schools starting from March 1 while the theory papers will begin from May 4, 2021. The final CBSE Classes 10, 12 date sheet is yet to be released.

The states will be conducting the board exams 2021 in pen-and-paper mode while taking all the COVID-19 precautions. However, the process to register for examinations and releasing of admits cards is being done online.

The full schedule for state board examinations 2021 that has been released till now has been listed below:

States Practical Exams Class 10 Practical Exams Class 12 Theoretical Exam Class 10 Theoretical Exam Class 12 Assam March 4-5 March 4-5 May 11 to June 1 May 12 Bihar January 9,18 January 9,18 February 17 to 24 February 1 to 13 Chhattisgarh --- --- April 15 to May 1 May 3 to 24 Goa April 1 to 24 April 5 to 30 April 26- May 15 May 13 to 31 Gujarat Not announced March 30 (Science) Not announced Not announced Haryana --- --- --- --- Himachal Pradesh April 15 to 30 April 15 to 30 May 4 May 4 Jharkhand



March 9-26 March 9-26 Karnataka



June 1st week May 2nd week Kerala



March 10 - 31

Maharashtra April 9 to 28 April 1 to 22 April 29 to May 31

April 23 to May 29 Odisha April 27 to May 2 April 29 to May 14 May 3 to June 11 May 3 to June 11 Punjab March 1 March 1 April 9 March 22 Uttar Pradesh --- February 3 to 12 --- --- West Bengal March 10 - 31 March 10 - 31 June 1 to 10

June 15 to 2