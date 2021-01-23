State-Wise Time Table Of Classes 10, 12 Board Exams

  • Home
Several states across the country have announced the board exam 2021 dates for both Classes 10 and 12. Bihar will be the first Indian state to conduct the board exams this year starting from February 1 followed by Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala and West Bengal.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Jan 23, 2021 4:46 pm IST

New Delhi:

Several states across the country have announced the board exam 2021 dates for both Classes 10 and 12. Bihar will be the first Indian state to conduct the board exams this year starting from February 1 followed by Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala and West Bengal.

Read More|| Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: State-Wise School Reopening Status, Class 10, 12 Date Sheets

States including Odisha, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Goa and Chhattisgarh will be holding exams in April and May. Most of the states have released separate date sheets for Classes 10,12. Bihar had already started its practical exams on January 9.

Earlier on December 31, the Union Education Minister had announced the dates for Classes 10,12 board examinations. The practical exams will be conducted by the schools starting from March 1 while the theory papers will begin from May 4, 2021. The final CBSE Classes 10, 12 date sheet is yet to be released.

The states will be conducting the board exams 2021 in pen-and-paper mode while taking all the COVID-19 precautions. However, the process to register for examinations and releasing of admits cards is being done online.

The full schedule for state board examinations 2021 that has been released till now has been listed below:

States

Practical Exams

Class 10

Practical Exams

Class 12

Theoretical Exam

Class 10

Theoretical Exam

Class 12

Assam

March 4-5

March 4-5

May 11 to June 1

May 12

Bihar

January 9,18

January 9,18

February 17 to 24

February 1 to 13

Chhattisgarh

---

---

April 15 to May 1

May 3 to 24

Goa

April 1 to 24

April 5 to 30

April 26- May 15

May 13 to 31

Gujarat

Not announced

March 30 (Science)

Not announced

Not announced

Haryana

---

---

---

---

Himachal Pradesh

April 15 to 30

April 15 to 30

May 4

May 4

Jharkhand



March 9-26

March 9-26

Karnataka



June 1st week

May 2nd week

Kerala



March 10 - 31


Maharashtra

April 9 to 28

April 1 to 22

April 29 to May 31


April 23 to May 29

Odisha

April 27 to May 2

April 29 to May 14

May 3 to June 11

May 3 to June 11

Punjab

March 1

March 1

April 9

March 22

Uttar Pradesh

---

February 3 to 12

---

---

West Bengal

March 10 - 31

March 10 - 31

June 1 to 10

June 15 to 2

