State-Wise Time Table Of Classes 10, 12 Board Exams

Several states across the country have announced the board exam 2021 dates for both Classes 10 and 12. Bihar will be the first Indian state to conduct the board exams this year starting from February 1 followed by Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala and West Bengal.

States including Odisha, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Goa and Chhattisgarh will be holding exams in April and May. Most of the states have released separate date sheets for Classes 10,12. Bihar had already started its practical exams on January 9.

Earlier on December 31, the Union Education Minister had announced the dates for Classes 10,12 board examinations. The practical exams will be conducted by the schools starting from March 1 while the theory papers will begin from May 4, 2021. The final CBSE Classes 10, 12 date sheet is yet to be released.

The states will be conducting the board exams 2021 in pen-and-paper mode while taking all the COVID-19 precautions. However, the process to register for examinations and releasing of admits cards is being done online.

The full schedule for state board examinations 2021 that has been released till now has been listed below: