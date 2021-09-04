  • Home
State Teachers’ Award: Delhi Government To Felicitate 122 Teachers Tomorrow

The award will be presented to the 122 Delhi school teachers to recognise their contribution to their profession and going beyond their “call of duty” during the Covid crisis. The teachers will be awarded in 13 different categories.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 4, 2021 3:56 pm IST

State Teachers’ Award: Delhi Government To Felicitate 122 Teachers Tomorrow
Teachers' Day 2021: Delhi to honour 122 teachers tomorrow (representational image)
New Delhi:

Delhi government will honour 122 teachers with State Teachers Award tomorrow as part of the Teachers’ Day celebration. The award will be presented to the 122 Delhi school teachers to recognise their contribution to their profession and going beyond their “call of duty” during the Covid crisis. The teachers will be awarded in 13 different categories including special education, sports, librarian, mentors, guest teachers, and faces of Directorate of Education.

While announcing the State Teachers’ Award, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a social media post said: “On the occasion of Teachers Day, Delhi government will honour teachers of Delhi with State Teachers Awards to recognise their invaluable contribution especially during the COVID crisis.”

“It’s because of our teachers that the Delhi education system is now being recognised globally,” the minister added.

A TGT Mathematics teacher will be conferred the state’s Teachers’ Award for using art to teach her subject. Manisha Pavi advocates cooperative learning strategies and play-way revision tools for teaching mathematics.

Another award-holder Sushama Kumari has been awarded for developing the overall personality of her students.

Renu Bala of Government Sarvodaya Vidyalaya has been conferred the State Teachers’ Award for using creativity, innovation and pedagogy in education, curriculum development, role-play for effective teaching and learning.

While two teachers have received the State Teachers’ Award in Special Category for being instrumental in mobilising help for the students whose parents could not afford smartphones to their wards and reaching out to the students who could not be contacted on phone for online classes during Covid pandemic. The Special Category award holders are Bharti Kalra, Vice Principal of Sarvodaya Co-ed Vidyalaya Rohini Sector 8, and Sarita Rani Bhardwaj, Lecturer Political Science, Sarvodaya Co-ed Senior Secondary School, Mangolpuri.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia Delhi Government Teachers
