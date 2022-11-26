St Xavier's University To Confer DLitt On Mamata Banerjee

  • Home
St Xavier's University, Kolkata, will hold the annual convocation on February 6 next year.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 26, 2022 8:19 am IST | Source: PTI

Mamata Banerjee will be conferred DLitt by St Xavier's University
Kolkata:

St Xavier's University in Kolkata will confer an honorary DLitt on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her contribution towards higher education in the state. Vice-Chancellor Father Felix Raj told PTI that the Chief Minister's office (CMO) has given its approval to the university's proposal of conferring her DLitt (Doctor of Letters) at its annual convocation on February 6 next year.

"We got her official approval. Also, she herself made the announcement in the state assembly on Friday. We want to confer the honorary DLitt to her for her role in the spread of higher education," he said.

He also said that the university wanted to honour her as she had greatly helped to establish the institution in 2017. The private university was set up in New Town near Kolkata on a land given during the TMC government. In January 2018, the state-run Calcutta University conferred an honorary DLitt on the Chief Minister in recognition of her social service.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

