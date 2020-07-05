DU's St. Stephen's College admission process will begin from July 7

Delhi University's St. Stephen's College will begin online application process for admission to undergraduate courses on July 7, 2020. The application process will be entirely online. St. Stephens is a constituent college under Delhi University which conducts its admission process separately and releases separate cut off list too.

The online application process will begin on July 7 and conclude on July 18, 2020.

All applicants applying to St. Stephens must also fill and complete the registration process on the Delhi University/s centralized admission portal. Students will need a registration number issued by Delhi University to apply for courses at St. Stephen's College.

This year, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the college will hold admission interviews online. The interview will assess a student's academic capability, co-curricular activities, and General Awareness and Sense of Value.

The college will release list of candidates shortlisted for interview on its official website.

At the time of the online interview, students will require a printout of the interview call letter, date of birth certificate (10th certificate), and mark sheet of the qualifying exam.

Candidates from the Christian category will have to submit a copy of certificate of Baptism/Certificate of Confirmation (valid from at least two years prior to the last date fixed for receipt of application).

If the candidate belongs to a Church which practices Adult Baptism, a Certificate of Dedication of the candidate at childhood is required, the prospectus said.

The Christian candidates will also have to submit a letter of recommendation from the Parish Priest, duly endorsed by the Bishop of the Church or a person of equivalent/higher authority, a letter of membership of the candidate in a church and a letter of membership of both of the parents in a church.

Candidates applying under reserved categories will need their reservation certificates (whichever applicable). Students who have completed their qualifying examination from a Foreign Board will need an equivalence certificate from AIU if their board/examination is not mentioned in the list of boards/exams regarded as equivalent to CBSE 12th board released by Delhi University.











