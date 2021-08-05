St. Stephen's College Admission 2021: Registration Begins For UG Courses

  • Home
St. Stephen’s College has started registration for Undergraduate admissions. The application forms have been released at ststephens.edu.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 5, 2021 3:09 pm IST

St. Stephens College Admission 2021: Register at ugadmission.uod.ac.in, apply at ststephens.edu (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

St. Stephen’s College has started registration for Undergraduate admissions. The application forms have been released at ststephens.edu. To apply for St. Stephen’s admission 2021, candidates need to first register on the common admission portal of Delhi University – ugadmission.uod.ac.in – and after that, apply on the St. Stephen’s website. The last date to register on both DU and the St Stephen’s websites is August 31.

Also Read || DU Admission 2021: Top Colleges Under Delhi University For UG, PG Courses

DU’s St. Stephen’s College offers ten undergraduate programmes – BA Economics, BA English, BA History, BA Philosophy, BA Sanskrit, BSc Mathematics, BSc Chemistry, BSc Physics, BSc Physical Science, and BA Programme.

Weightage for UG admissions will be 85 per cent from Class 12 marks and 15 per cent from personal interviews. The schedule for personal interviews will be announced later. The application fee per course is Rs 300. There’s no application fee for PwD category candidates.

Apply For St. Stephen’s College Admission 2021

Step 1: Sign-up at DU UG admission 2021 portal

Step 2: Login and apply at college admission portal

Documents Required For St. Stephen’s Admission 2021

  • Photograph (maximum size 100 kb, width: 4.5 cm, height: 5.8 cm)

  • Signature (maximum size 50 kb, width: 4.5 cm, height: 3.5 cm)

  • Certificate ( (maximum size 1 mb)

Candidates will have to upload their Class 10 and Class 12 documents, and Sports and EWS certificates if they want to avail benefits of these quotas.

For any help regarding the admission process, candidates can contact the college at +91-11-27666204 and +91-93192430007 on Monday to Friday, from 10 am to 5 pm.

