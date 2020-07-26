St. Stephen's To Charge Room Rent From Students Who Can't Vacate Hostel

St. Stephens will charge Rs. 100 per day as room rent who can't vacate their room

Delhi University's St. Stephen's College has decided to charge Rs. 100 as room rent from students who are unable to vacate their rooms. The room rent will be charged starting from August 7, 2020.

St. Stephen's College released a notice on its website on July 25 addressing concerns of such junior members and students who have not been able to vacate the hostel rooms allotted to them due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Considering the ongoing pandemic, and the many requests submitted by the resident junior members, students who are unable to vacate their rooms will be allowed to retain their rooms with a modest room rent charge of Rs. 100/' per day starting from 7th Aug. 2020," says the notice.

However, if and when the government allows for the college to reopen, all belongings and luggage will be removed from the rooms a week prior to reopening of the residence for maintenance purpose.

"Resident Junior members are also hereby notified that, if and when the Government gives the permission to reopen the residence facilities, all belongings and luggage will be moved a week prior to the date of residence reopening to facilitate necessary cleaning and renovations. In such occasion, the college will not be responsible for loss or damage."

St. Stephen's College notice for hostellers

Delhi University, in April, had extended its academic session for 2019-20 period. The University had extended the dispersal of classes for even semester from April 28 to May 15, 2020. The University later also extended summer vacation period from July 1 to July 31, 2020.