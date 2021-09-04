St. Stephen’s Admission 2021: Here's First Cut-Off Marks For Different Programmes

  • Home
Delhi University’s St. Stephen’s College has released the first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes for the upcoming session.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 4, 2021 5:05 pm IST

St. Stephen's College releases first cut-off marks
New Delhi:

Delhi University’s St. Stephen’s College has released the first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes for the upcoming session. The St. Stephen’s application process was held online this year due to the ongoing Covid crisis. For admission to BA Economics (Honours) the cut-off is 99.5 per cent.

The cut-off for BA Philosophy Honours for students from Commerce, Humanities and Science streams stand at 98 per cent, 98.75 per cent and 97 per cent respectively.

While for BA History (Honours), it is 99 per cent for Commerce students, 98.25 for Humanities and 99 per cent for Science students.

For admission to BA Programme at St. Stephen’s, the first cut-off marks for students from Science and Commerce background is 99 per cent and it is 97.75 for students from Humanities.

St. Stephen’s College Category-Wise Cut-Off List: Direct Link

Cut-offs marks are the minimum scores a candidate has to have scored in the Class 12 board exam to be granted admission to a DU college. In the case of St.Stephen’s College, however, meeting the cut-off score is only the first step. Interviews will follow.

Candidates, no matter what stream they belonged to at school, should have studied the subject for admission to that course. For Chemistry and Physics and BSc Programme with Chemistry, it is compulsory to have studied Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) in senior secondary school. For BSc Programme with Computer Science, a background in PCM or Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry will do.

St. Stephen’s, although a part of DU, issues cut-off lists separately and has its own admission process. DU’s cut-offs, compiled for all colleges, are expected later in the first week of October, as per official sources.

