  • Home
  • Education
  • SSLC, VHSE Exams Commence In Kerala, Students Follow Health Norms

SSLC, VHSE Exams Commence In Kerala, Students Follow Health Norms

Senior secondary exams are scheduled to begin in the state from May 27.

Education | Edited by ANI | Updated: May 26, 2020 11:46 am IST | Source: ANI

RELATED NEWS

Kerala High Court Dismisses Plea Challenging State's Decision To Conduct SSLC, Plus Two Exams
Education Minister To Address Webinar For 45,000 Colleges On May 28
Madhya Pradesh: Final Year/ Semester Exams In Universities To Begin On June 29
Lockdown 4: IP University Extends Last Date Of Application For Admission Till June 10
CSIR, AICTE To Hold Drug Discovery Hackathon 2020
Engineering Students Get Online Vocational Training From BSNL Will Bridge Gap Between Industry And Academia
SSLC, VHSE Exams Commence In Kerala, Students Follow Health Norms
In Kerala, VHSE and SSLC exams began today.
Thiruvananthapuram:

Amid relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown norms, Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and vocational higher secondary education (VHSE) examinations resumed in Kerala on Tuesday.

Schools in the state maintained social distancing norms and other precautionary measures amid the examination. Hand sanitisers were also provided at the centres while wearing face masks was made mandatory for all students.

Students at VHSS Manacaud High School in Thiruvananthapuram were encouraged to follow social distancing norms while they also underwent thermal screening before entering the examination centre.

In Kerala, VHSE and SSLC exams began today. While VHSE is scheduled in the morning, the SSLC exam is held in the afternoon session.

Senior secondary exams are scheduled to begin in the state from May 27.

Click here for more Education News
Kerala SSLC Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Live Update
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Live Update
Bihar Board Matric Result Today; When, Where, How To Check
Bihar Board Matric Result Today; When, Where, How To Check
BSEB To Announce Bihar Board 10th Result, Topper List Today At 12.30 pm
BSEB To Announce Bihar Board 10th Result, Topper List Today At 12.30 pm
Bihar Board, BSEB, 10th Result Today: What’s Next?
Bihar Board, BSEB, 10th Result Today: What’s Next?
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: How To Check BSEB 10th Result Online
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: How To Check BSEB 10th Result Online
.......................... Advertisement ..........................