Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020 Not Released Yet: Official

SSLC revaluation result 2020: Kerala SSLC revaluation result will be released online at keralapareekshabhavan.in after July 27, an official statement from the Kerala government said.

Education | Edited by Shihabudeen Kunju S | Updated: Jul 22, 2020 5:35 pm IST

New Delhi:

Kerala SSLC revaluation result will be released online at keralapareekshabhavan.in after July 27, an official statement from the Kerala government said. An official from the Kerala SSLC department has confirmed to NDTV that the results have not been announced yet. Kerala SSLC result for the exams held in March and May was declared on July 1. 98.82% of the total 4,22,450 students who took the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 exam this year passed, according to the official data. 41,906 students have been placed in A+ grade, which means these students have secured between 90-100% in the SSLC exam. 631 government schools, 796 private schools and 404 unaided schools affiliated to the state board have recorded 100% result this year.

Kerala Parekshabhavan, the official agency of Kerala government which conducts the SSLC examinations, said the THSLC HI and AHSLC revaluation results will also be published after July 27.

“SSLC/THSLC/(HI)/AHSLC Revaluation Results will be published after 27/07/2020.....,” an official statement regarding Kerala SSLC revaluation results posted on the official website said.

The window to apply for re-evaluation, re-counting, and obtaining photocopy of answer sheets was available from July 2 to July 7.

This year, the Kerala government will give certificates with QR codes to candidates who have passed in the SSLC or Class 10 final exams.

This year, Kerala SSLC exams and results have been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The exams were conducted in February and March but the government had to postpone some papers which were finally conducted from May 26 to May 28.

Last year, the Kerala SSLC revaluation results were announced on May 23.

Marksheets or scorecards of Kerala SSLC result 2020 will contain grades scored by the candidates. Details of the marks scored in the exams will not be mentioned on the scorecards.

If a candidate requires marksheet for admission to higher education institutions, he or she can apply for it at the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan by submitting a fee of Rs 100.

The window to apply for re-evaluation, re-counting, and obtaining photocopy of answer sheets was available from July 2 to July 7.

