Image credit: Shutterstock SSLC Result 2020: How to check SSLC result 2020 Kerala

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce the Kerala SSLC (Class 10th) Result today through various official sites such as keralapareekshabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in. Results can also be accessed through the PRD Live and Saphalam 2020 applications.

Once the Kerala Class 10 results are out, candidates can apply for betterment of result exams in case they wish to improve their results. The betterment of result exams can only be attempted once every three years.

Kerala SSLC Results will only show the grades of the students and no score will be recorded in the school leaving certificates . In case candidates require marks for admission in other schools or educational institutions, they can apply for the same to Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan with an application fee of Rs 100 and the marks will be sent to the educational institution privately. Students can also access their own results two years after the SSLC exam by putting in a request with an application fee of Rs 200.

This year, as many as 4.20 lakh students had registered for the SSLC exams which were held from March 10 to March 19. A few papers, however, which had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, were held from May 26 to May 28

Check Kerala SSLC Result 2020: PRD Live portal

Step 1: Visit Prdlive.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the education tab

Step 3: Click on the SSLC Result 2020 link on the top

Step 4: Enter your details and click submit

Step 5: Save a copy of the result for future reference

Apart from individual results, students can also access the detailed school results, subject wise results and other data through the ‘result analysis’ link given on the PRD Live portal.

Check Kerala SSLC result: result.kite.kerala.gov.in

Step 1: Visit result.kite.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on SSLC Results 2020 link

Step 3: Enter details and click submit

Step 4: View and download the result

Check Kerala SSLC Result: sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

Step 1: Visit sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Enter your register number

Step 3: Enter the date of birth

Step 4: Click on view result

Step 5: Save a copy for future reference



