SSLC, Plus Two Exam Dates Announced In Kerala

Kerala Board Exams: The SSLC exams would be held from March 31 to April 29, 2022 while the plus two and vocational higher secondary examinations are scheduled between March 30 and April 22, state General Education Minister V Sivankutty said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 27, 2021 1:13 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

DHSE Result 2021 For Kerala Plus One Exams Expected Soon; Steps To Check
DHSE Kerala Announces HS First Year Equivalency Exam Results
Kerala Plus One First Allotment List Released; Details Here
DHSE Kerala Revises 1st Year HS Time Table; Exams From September 24
Kerala Class 12 SAY Exam Result Declared; Know How To Check
Supreme Court Stays Kerala Plus One Exam 2021 Amid Rising Covid Cases
SSLC, Plus Two Exam Dates Announced In Kerala
Kerala SSLC, plus two exam dates announced
Thiruvananthapuram:

The Kerala government on Monday announced the dates of examinations of the annual Secondary School Leaving Certificate, plus two and vocational higher secondary for the ongoing academic year.

Alert: Apply to top Colleges Accepting Applications. Click Here 

Recommended: Download Free E-book to Know about high paid salary courses after 12th. Click Here

The SSLC exams would be held from March 31 to April 29, 2022 while the plus two and vocational higher secondary examinations are scheduled between March 30 and April 22, state General Education Minister V Sivankutty told a press meet.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The IT practical exams of the SSLC would be held between March 10 and March 19 while plus two practical examination would be held from February 21 to March 15. The vocational higher secondary practical exams would be held between February 15 and March 15, the minister said.

Meanwhile, ahead of the exams, model tests would be conducted in each stream and it would be held between March 21 and 25 and March 16 and 21 for the SSLC and plus two/VHSC respectively, he added. Mr Sivankutty also said the government has no plans to change the current school timings.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Kerala Plus Two exam Kerala SSLC Dates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AKTU Admit Card Released For Offline Semester Exams
AKTU Admit Card Released For Offline Semester Exams
Karnataka NEET Counselling 2021: Round 1 Registration Ends Today
Karnataka NEET Counselling 2021: Round 1 Registration Ends Today
IIT Kanpur 54th Convocation: Institute Sets-Up Bio Bubble For Attendees, PM Modi To Be Chief Guest
IIT Kanpur 54th Convocation: Institute Sets-Up Bio Bubble For Attendees, PM Modi To Be Chief Guest
Board Exams In 2022: State-Wise List, Time Table And Other Updates
Board Exams In 2022: State-Wise List, Time Table And Other Updates
NEET UG, PG Counselling Likely To Begin In January; About Documents Required, Cut-Offs, New Policy
NEET UG, PG Counselling Likely To Begin In January; About Documents Required, Cut-Offs, New Policy
.......................... Advertisement ..........................