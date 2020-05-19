SSLC, Plus Two Centre Change Window Opened, Apply Till May 21

SSLC students must choose a school as their centre where their medium of study (English or Malayalam) is being taught.

Kerala government has opened a facility for students who want to change their SSLC and Higher Secondary (Plus Two) examination centres in view of the hardships they are facing due to the COVID-19 situation. This option is available for students who are staying under various facilities of Department of Social Welfare like Model Residential School Hostel, Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Hostel, Sports Hostel and Shelter Homes and also for the students from Lakshadeep, and gulf countries.

A statement released by the government said exam centre change within districts will not be allowed.. Higher Secondary or Vocational Higher Secondary students can only opt for the schools which have the subject combination they are studying in.

Online applications can be submitted till May 21.

The list of the students who are eligible for the new examination center will be released on the official website on May 23.

The students will be allotted a suitable exam centre within the district if they cannot be allotted the exact centre they have been applied for.

Application for SSLC, Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examination centers can be filled in sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, hscap.kerala.gov.in and vhscap.kerala.gov.in respectively.

SSLC students must choose a school as their centre where their medium of study (English or Malayalam) is being taught.

Course information available in Higher Secondary Schools can be found in the school list at www.hscap.kerala.gov.in while the course information available in Vocational Higher Secondary Schools will be with the principals.

According to the schedule released by the authorities, the SSLC and Plus Two (along with Plus One) examinations will be held from May 26 to May 30. The remaining SSLC or Class 10 examinations will be held from May 26 to 28 while the Plus Two (Class 12) and Plus One (Class 11) exams will be held from May 26 to May 30.