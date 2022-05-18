  • Home
  • Education
  • SSLC 10th Result 2022 Karnataka Board Tomorrow; Official Websites, Ways To Check Result

SSLC 10th Result 2022 Karnataka Board Tomorrow; Official Websites, Ways To Check Result

Karnataka Class 10 SSLC Result: Students who appeared for the Karnataka board Class 10 exams will be able to check the 10th SSLC results at the official websites of the board -- sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 18, 2022 8:25 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka Result SSLC Class 10 At 12:30 PM Tomorrow: Education Minister BC Nagesh
Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Tomorrow; Over 8.5 Lakh Students Await
Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Tomorrow; Websites, Steps To Download Class 10 Marksheet
Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2022: A Look At Previous Years’ Overall Pass Percentage
Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 On May 19; Check Toppers Of Previous Years
Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 On May 19; Know Passing Marks, Steps To Download Marksheet
SSLC 10th Result 2022 Karnataka Board Tomorrow; Official Websites, Ways To Check Result
Karnataka Class 10 result tomorrow at sslc.karnataka.gov.in
New Delhi:

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, or KSEEB, will announce the SSLC (Class 10) results tomorrow, May 19. Students who appeared for the Karnataka board Class 10 exams will be able to check the 10th SSLC results at the official websites of the board -- sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. More than 8.5 lakh students appeared for the Karnataka SSLC 10th exams this year.

Recommended:  Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

Also Read : What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The IndustryCheck out now.

Although the SSLC result will be announced tomorrow at 12:30 pm, students will be able to avail the Karnataka results in the schools or on the department websites -- karresults.nic.in at 1 pm, the Primary and Secondary Education Minister while announcing the Karnataka board SSLC result date and time said.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The SSLC Karnataka results will also be sent via SMS to the registered phone numbers of the students.

Karnataka Board Class 10 Result Website

  • Sslc.karnataka.gov.in

  • Karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC Result: How To Check

  1. On the official website, click on the SSLC Class 10 result 2022 link
  2. Login with required credentials
  3. SSLC 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen
  4. Download Karnataka 10th result 2022

The Karnataka board Class10 exams were conducted between March 28 and April 11. Students will be required to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks to qualify Karnataka Class 10 board exam 2022. Apart from the mandatory overall 35 per cent marks, students will also be required to score a minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects.

The Karnataka Class 10 result was announced on August 9 last year. The overall pass percentage last year in Karnataka SSLC result was 99.9 per cent. As many as 157 students scored a perfect 625 out of 625 marks in Karnataka Class 10 SSLC results last year.

Click here for more Education News
Karnataka SSLC Results

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
West Bengal Schools Asked To Distribute Midday Meal Supplies To Parents During Summer Vacation
West Bengal Schools Asked To Distribute Midday Meal Supplies To Parents During Summer Vacation
NEET UG 2022: Over 10,000 MBBS Aspirants Write To NTA Demanding Postponement Of Exam
NEET UG 2022: Over 10,000 MBBS Aspirants Write To NTA Demanding Postponement Of Exam
ICSI Declares CSEET Result For May 2022 Exam; Know How To Download Scorecard
ICSI Declares CSEET Result For May 2022 Exam; Know How To Download Scorecard
Karnataka Result SSLC Class 10 At 12:30 PM Tomorrow: Education Minister BC Nagesh
Karnataka Result SSLC Class 10 At 12:30 PM Tomorrow: Education Minister BC Nagesh
Delhi HC Seeks Response From Centre, Delhi Govt On Making 'Health And Yoga Science' Mandatory Upto Class 8
Delhi HC Seeks Response From Centre, Delhi Govt On Making 'Health And Yoga Science' Mandatory Upto Class 8
.......................... Advertisement ..........................