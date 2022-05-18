SSLC 10th Result 2022 Karnataka Board Tomorrow; Official Websites, Ways To Check Result

Karnataka Class 10 result tomorrow at sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, or KSEEB, will announce the SSLC (Class 10) results tomorrow, May 19. Students who appeared for the Karnataka board Class 10 exams will be able to check the 10th SSLC results at the official websites of the board -- sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. More than 8.5 lakh students appeared for the Karnataka SSLC 10th exams this year.

Although the SSLC result will be announced tomorrow at 12:30 pm, students will be able to avail the Karnataka results in the schools or on the department websites -- karresults.nic.in at 1 pm, the Primary and Secondary Education Minister while announcing the Karnataka board SSLC result date and time said.

The SSLC Karnataka results will also be sent via SMS to the registered phone numbers of the students.

Karnataka Board Class 10 Result Website

Sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC Result: How To Check

On the official website, click on the SSLC Class 10 result 2022 link Login with required credentials SSLC 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen Download Karnataka 10th result 2022

The Karnataka board Class10 exams were conducted between March 28 and April 11. Students will be required to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks to qualify Karnataka Class 10 board exam 2022. Apart from the mandatory overall 35 per cent marks, students will also be required to score a minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects.

The Karnataka Class 10 result was announced on August 9 last year. The overall pass percentage last year in Karnataka SSLC result was 99.9 per cent. As many as 157 students scored a perfect 625 out of 625 marks in Karnataka Class 10 SSLC results last year.