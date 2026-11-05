SSC Graduate Level Exam Answer Key, Response Sheet Out: Check Objection Window Details

SSC CGL 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer keys along with candidates' response sheets of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2026. The SSC CGL Tier 1 examination was conducted from September 30 to October 28, 2026, at different centres across the country. The official announcement also noted that the answer key challenge window will remain open from November 4 to 7, 2026.

How To Access Response Sheet, Answer Key PDF?

Applicants can access the SSC CGL Tier 1 answer key PDF along with the response sheet of the candidate from the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Login Details Required

Candidates must log in using their registration number and password before the portal closes to access their response sheet and answer key PDF.

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How To Raise Objection

Candidates who are not satisfied with an answer, can raise challenges against the tentative answer keys from November 4 to 7, 2026. For representations, candidates will have to pay Rs 50 per answer challenged.

Applicants must note that the objection portal will close at 9 pm on November 7.

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Candidates must also note that in the challenge module, the sequence of the questions and the options may be different from how it appeared during the examination because of different shifts of the exam. However, the commission noted that the answers selected by the candidates during the examination will exactly be reflected in the challenge module.