13 Lakh Appear For SSC CHSL 2018 Tier I Exam; Result In September

SSC CHSL 2018 tier I computer-based exam concludes

SSC CHSL 2018: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) concluded the tier I of Combined Higher Secondary level (CHSL) Exam 2018 yesterday. The exam was conducted in computer-based mode over multiple shifts from July 1 to July 11. As per the data released by the commission, 29.68 lakh candidates had registered for the SSC CHSL 2018 exam out of which 13.17 lakh candidates appeared for the exam on the allotted date and shift.

The SSC CHSL 2018 Tier I exam was conducted in 25 shifts at 361 exam centres spread across 146 cities.

The tentative date for SSC CHSL Tier I result is September 11, 2019.

Before SSC releases the result for CHSL, it will release provisional answer key for the exam and invite objections from the candidates who appeared in the exam. The final answer key for SSC CHSL will be released after resolution of the objections received on the provisional answer key.

The raw scores of candidates will be prepared based on the final answer key. This raw score will then be normalized in accordance with the normalization formula notified by the commission before.

The scores of the candidates who appear in the SSC CHSL 2018 will be normalized to account for any difference in the difficulty level of the question papers in different shifts.

In an official release SSC had said, "The normalization is done based on the fundamental assumption that "in all multi-shift examinations, the distribution of abilities of candidates is the same across all the shifts". This assumption is justified since the number of candidates appearing in multiple shifts in the examinations conducted by the Commission is large and the procedure for allocation of examination shift to candidates is random."

